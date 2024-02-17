Busy busy busy

So we're having quite a productive time stripping wallpaper in the sitting room at mum and dad's house.

Still feeling like home with siblings and lots of lovely memories.

Three good things

1. Great progress and soon the walls will be ready for new paper.

2. Lovely afternoon when the job was done, lunch in Dornoch and a few special shops to explore.

3. Greens....the most special restaurant in Tain, with our friend Morag who knows everyone in town. Fabulous food together and then Sheila and Kate headed to Inverness where they have flights to London in the morning.

Quiet house and early to bed.