Busy busy busy by sarah19
Photo 3174

Busy busy busy

So we're having quite a productive time stripping wallpaper in the sitting room at mum and dad's house.
Still feeling like home with siblings and lots of lovely memories.
Three good things
1. Great progress and soon the walls will be ready for new paper.
2. Lovely afternoon when the job was done, lunch in Dornoch and a few special shops to explore.
3. Greens....the most special restaurant in Tain, with our friend Morag who knows everyone in town. Fabulous food together and then Sheila and Kate headed to Inverness where they have flights to London in the morning.
Quiet house and early to bed.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
869% complete

Judith Johnson ace
Sounds like a good job done. Well done all!
February 17th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Careful with those steps! We are all not as agile as we were as youngsters. Good for you, though!
February 17th, 2024  
