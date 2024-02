So I go away for a weekend

And Allan reads!!! 😄😄😄😄

It's great to have a sense of humour!!! And no he didn't read them all. Some were part of a set that Laura and family sent for his birthday.

Three good things

1. Tidy house at No 3 before I headed to the railway station.

2. A lovely lady, travelling to Inverness Airport station, was very good company.

3. Home.,... delicious spaghetti Bolognese for dinner and early to bed. It was a busy weekend!!