Snowdrop parade

When I got home yesterday it was lovely to see how open these fabulous flowers had become over the weekend. I'd really planned to go to the garden today and after watching Countryfile last night I could explore different varieties.

But my phone rang at 8.15 and school were needing a cover teacher at 9.00 so ......

An interesting day, some lovely children who I had taught before, and others who were new. It makes a difference.

Always a lovely welcome from former colleagues.

Three good things

1. Egg sandwiches for lunch when I popped home.

2. Buddy time in P1 ...nice to remember we were all small once.

3. Chats with Evie and her mum, she's so entertaining!!!