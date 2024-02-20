Sheltered survival in the patio edge

Hadn't been out for a few days and look what I found. Little clumps of gold. I couldn't see them from the window as there were pots in the way.

Three good things

1. After being away for a few days there were so many areas to discover new growth.

2. Transplanted some snow drops to where the Norwegian Maple trees had been cut down a few years ago.

3. My nephew and his lovely wife have a brand new baby boy. Andrew and Precious have so looked forward to this baby.

Theophilus (loved by God) Tafara (we are happy)....

All the family are delighted 💛