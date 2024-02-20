Previous
Sheltered survival in the patio edge by sarah19
Photo 3177

Sheltered survival in the patio edge

Hadn't been out for a few days and look what I found. Little clumps of gold. I couldn't see them from the window as there were pots in the way.
Three good things
1. After being away for a few days there were so many areas to discover new growth.
2. Transplanted some snow drops to where the Norwegian Maple trees had been cut down a few years ago.
3. My nephew and his lovely wife have a brand new baby boy. Andrew and Precious have so looked forward to this baby.
Theophilus (loved by God) Tafara (we are happy)....
All the family are delighted 💛
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful and cheerful - even on the dullest of days !
February 20th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous pop of sunshine. Congratulations to the family.
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise