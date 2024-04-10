Previous
Floral delight by sarah19
Photo 3227

Floral delight

So lovely to see familiar flowers ahead of what is happening at home!!
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Sarah Bremner

Casablanca ace
You ARE having an adventure, aren't you? Lovely pot and flowers
April 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
April 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully set in that lovely pot !
April 10th, 2024  
