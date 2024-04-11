Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3228
Maidenhair Tree
More familiar with the fern variety but this was a lovely sheltering place.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4729
photos
48
followers
65
following
884% complete
View this month »
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
12th April 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Lovely, looks like what we call a ginkgo tree.
April 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close