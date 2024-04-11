Previous
Maidenhair Tree by sarah19
Photo 3228

Maidenhair Tree

More familiar with the fern variety but this was a lovely sheltering place.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Sarah Bremner

sarah19
Dorothy ace
Lovely, looks like what we call a ginkgo tree.
April 12th, 2024  
