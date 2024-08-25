Sign up
Previous
Photo 3357
Gardener at the gate
I loved the garden at Crathes Castle. And even though he isn't a gardener here he still qualifies!
A strange kind of day with lots of breeze and lots of rain.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
1
1
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4858
photos
44
followers
65
following
919% complete
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
23rd August 2024 1:18pm
Kartia
ace
Handy to have a cooperative model around when required ;) lovely scene.
August 25th, 2024
