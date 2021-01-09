Pizza Chef in Training

One of the silver linings of quarantine is that we have a lot more time to cook without all the extracurricular activities, so we've found a lot of new family favorite recipes, and everyone has gotten more involved in cooking - especially Mr. 7-and-almost-a-half.



Tonight he insisted on being allowed to do all the steps to make pizza bombs (that makes them sound dreadful, but they're essentially mini calzones baked in muffin tins) including forming the dough rounds, filling them, and pinching them into little packets.