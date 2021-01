Reflections, Again.

Walking around, shutting the lights off for the night, my eye was caught by the reflection of the Christmas tree lights in A's cello.



Why is the tree still up?



It turns out that since nobody's coming to our house who might see the tree and wonder why it's still up, left to our own devices we're not in much of a hurry to let go of that last bit of Christmas cheer. I suppose that should make me stop and reflect on why we've always worried about what others might think in years past?