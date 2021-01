That Makes Five

We've all now officially had our birthdays during the pandemic. It was a lot harder on the kids than either of us, but we sure could have used a few extra people to celebrate with us tonight.



For my other half, I tried to make an Oreo cheesecake. Well, really, I succeeded in making an Oreo cheesecake. It turned out delicious. But none of us succeeded in eating even remotely an entire slice.



What am I going to do with all this cheesecake?!?