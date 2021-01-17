Previous
Past His Bedtime by sarahsthreads
Photo 843

Past His Bedtime

I don't have insomnia, just a good book and a lack of respect for tomorrow...

...and all my kids are the same.

At least tomorrow, in this case, is a school holiday.
Sarah

