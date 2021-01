Polar Bear (and friends) on Paper

So...I may have gone a little overboard with the 3d printer for this artic project. When your second grader asks nicely for a printed igloo and some polar bears - and maybe some puffins? - for his diorama, and he's actually excited about a remote schooling assignment for once, it's kind of hard to say no.



The puffins needed to be so tiny to be to scale (ish) that I had to print them on a base so they wouldn't get lost.