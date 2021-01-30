Sign up
Photo 856
Full Circle
As a junior in high school, I played bass drum (the tiniest one) for marching band...
...and now my junior in (the same) high school is playing bass drum (the tiniest one) for our indoor percussion ensemble.
And I get to take pictures. :)
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Sarah
@sarahsthreads
I am a (mostly) stay at home mom to three kids, a yarn shop owner and a piano accompanist. Photography has always been an...
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL2
Taken
30th January 2021 12:14pm
