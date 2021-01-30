Previous
Full Circle by sarahsthreads
Full Circle

As a junior in high school, I played bass drum (the tiniest one) for marching band...

...and now my junior in (the same) high school is playing bass drum (the tiniest one) for our indoor percussion ensemble.

And I get to take pictures. :)
Sarah

@sarahsthreads
I am a (mostly) stay at home mom to three kids, a yarn shop owner and a piano accompanist.
