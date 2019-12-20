Sign up
Photo 508
dream (Best on black)
Multitasking.....listening to the radio....Everybody on the road on their way to a holiday destination at the sea. Me? Doing needlework and dreaming of the holiday on the material....
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Tags
holiday
,
material
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
December 20th, 2019
Hope D Jennings
ace
I love the feel of this. Beautiful fav
December 20th, 2019
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous, looks so exotic
December 20th, 2019
