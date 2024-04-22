Previous
ILLUSION (BEST ON BLACK) by sdutoit
ILLUSION (BEST ON BLACK)

This little stone I picked up and painted looked like a dinosaur to me. I did not change anything. I only added a little stone for an eye.

Definition of Illusion:
Something that deceives by producing a false or misleading impression of reality.
22nd April 2024

Sylvia du Toit

I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
