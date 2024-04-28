Sign up
Photo 694
Being the ref ain't easy
Watching birds and their behavior....everyday something interesting.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
1
2
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way.
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
27th April 2024 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
sparrow
,
referee
Joy's Focus
ace
I like the action! Great capture!
April 28th, 2024
