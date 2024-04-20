Sign up
Previous
Photo 690
Coming in for the landing
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
3
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way.
Tags
birds
,
flight
,
feeding
katy
ace
What a beautiful photo, Sylvia! Fabulous timing, and wonderful light FAV
April 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous shot. Is this a flying visit?
April 20th, 2024
