Something ordinary (Best on black)

How many times do we see a dove? I think we do not notice the beauty in the simple things in life. We are always in a hurry. This new year I would like to see the beauty in the every day things .
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and such a pretty looking bird.
December 29th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Fabulous shot of the Speckled Pigeon, the are beautiful but a quite a pest here 😉
December 29th, 2019  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how delightful :)
December 29th, 2019  
judith deacon ace
Gorgeous, such lovely colouration.
December 29th, 2019  
