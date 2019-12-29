Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 517
Something ordinary (Best on black)
How many times do we see a dove? I think we do not notice the beauty in the simple things in life. We are always in a hurry. This new year I would like to see the beauty in the every day things .
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
4
2
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
517
photos
108
followers
151
following
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
25th December 2019 5:40pm
Tags
bird
,
dove
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture and such a pretty looking bird.
December 29th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Fabulous shot of the Speckled Pigeon, the are beautiful but a quite a pest here 😉
December 29th, 2019
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how delightful :)
December 29th, 2019
judith deacon
ace
Gorgeous, such lovely colouration.
December 29th, 2019
