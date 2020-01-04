Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 523
Life and death...(Best on black)
Water gives life to plants. The dead leaf shows the end of a season. The little feather on the photo was a surprise!
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
523
photos
110
followers
152
following
143% complete
View this month »
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
4th January 2020 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
waterdrop
,
feather
,
leave
Caterina
ace
Beautiful still life. Fav
January 4th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A gorgeous image - love the clarity of the water droplet ! fav
January 4th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
What an absolutely beautiful image. :)
January 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close