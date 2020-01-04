Previous
Life and death...(Best on black) by sdutoit
Life and death...(Best on black)

Water gives life to plants. The dead leaf shows the end of a season. The little feather on the photo was a surprise!
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Caterina ace
Beautiful still life. Fav
January 4th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A gorgeous image - love the clarity of the water droplet ! fav
January 4th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
What an absolutely beautiful image. :)
January 4th, 2020  
