Photo 700
WOW....SNOW!!!!!!
Good morning,
4 AM.....this was what I saw.....
It hardly ever snow here.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
1st January 1980 12:04am
Exif
View Info
Tags
snow
,
surprise
,
ladybird
