WOW....SNOW!!!!!! by sdutoit
WOW....SNOW!!!!!!

Good morning,
4 AM.....this was what I saw.....
It hardly ever snow here.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
