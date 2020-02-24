Sign up
Photo 540
Little gecko
This little one also thumb size.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
1
0
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way.
540
photos
115
followers
152
following
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
23rd February 2020 4:40pm
Tags
gecko
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Their feet are so interesting. I like this one's bright yellow stripes.
February 24th, 2020
