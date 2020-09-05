Previous
Next
Good news it is Saturday.. (Best on black) by sdutoit
Photo 586

Good news it is Saturday.. (Best on black)

We do have loadshedding from 8 am till 10.30 am today. Sometimes twice a day. No electricity appliances working at the moment, I therefore will drink coffee till 10.30.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Enjoy your coffee! Love your ant.
September 5th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
gorgeous wee insect! Looks as if he is going to jump right on to your arm. How can you drink coffee without boiling the water?
September 5th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
@maggiemae ha ha got clever. They do give us the time. A Flask supply the boiling water.
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise