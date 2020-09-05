Sign up
Photo 586
Good news it is Saturday.. (Best on black)
We do have loadshedding from 8 am till 10.30 am today. Sometimes twice a day. No electricity appliances working at the moment, I therefore will drink coffee till 10.30.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Canon EOS 60D
5th September 2020
Casablanca
ace
Enjoy your coffee! Love your ant.
September 5th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
gorgeous wee insect! Looks as if he is going to jump right on to your arm. How can you drink coffee without boiling the water?
September 5th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
@maggiemae
ha ha got clever. They do give us the time. A Flask supply the boiling water.
September 5th, 2020
