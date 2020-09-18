Previous
Guess what by sdutoit
Photo 590

Guess what

Or should I say guess who...

Although they are a pest, nature still gives us awesome things to photograph.

Found the termite with its wings outside.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
Sylvia du Toit

I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
Photo Details

Dee L. ace
Omg! This is an awesome photo.
September 18th, 2020  
