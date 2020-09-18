Sign up
Photo 590
Guess what
Or should I say guess who...
Although they are a pest, nature still gives us awesome things to photograph.
Found the termite with its wings outside.
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
18th September 2020 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wing
,
termite
Dee L.
ace
Omg! This is an awesome photo.
September 18th, 2020
