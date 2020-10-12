Sign up
Photo 602
good morning
Just another working day
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Tags
yellow
bird
finch
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot of this masked weaver with his wings spread.
October 13th, 2020
