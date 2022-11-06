Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 651
NEW NEIGHBOURS.....
Dad mom and the little one.....Finally moved to KZN with the seaside about 1.5 km from the house. Will take time to get used to everybody and everything. Will learn to keep windows closed!
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
651
photos
123
followers
161
following
178% complete
View this month »
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
6th November 2022 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
apes
Diana
ace
How wonderful to see you post again Sylvia, I take it you left Bloem. Are you living with someone or do you have family in KZN? Please keep your windows shut ;-)
November 6th, 2022
Sylvia du Toit
@ludwigsdiana
I left Bloem but might return..... I am living with family in my own flat.
November 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close