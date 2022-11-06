Previous
Next
NEW NEIGHBOURS..... by sdutoit
Photo 651

NEW NEIGHBOURS.....

Dad mom and the little one.....Finally moved to KZN with the seaside about 1.5 km from the house. Will take time to get used to everybody and everything. Will learn to keep windows closed!
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful to see you post again Sylvia, I take it you left Bloem. Are you living with someone or do you have family in KZN? Please keep your windows shut ;-)
November 6th, 2022  
Sylvia du Toit
@ludwigsdiana I left Bloem but might return..... I am living with family in my own flat.
November 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise