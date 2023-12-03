Previous
Many moons ago Best on black by sdutoit
Many moons ago Best on black

I saw the moon this morning and the sun later.
What a beauty.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Good to see you back.
December 3rd, 2023  
