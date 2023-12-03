Sign up
Previous
Photo 682
Many moons ago Best on black
I saw the moon this morning and the sun later.
What a beauty.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
1
1
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
682
photos
107
followers
147
following
186% complete
View this month »
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
3rd December 2023 6:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
blue
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. Good to see you back.
December 3rd, 2023
