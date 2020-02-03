Previous
Next
Fishing Trawler by seacreature
Photo 1237

Fishing Trawler

One from yesterday when I was visiting the butcher down at the harbour
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot, I like how the water is reflected on the keel.
February 7th, 2020  
Desi
@ludwigsdiana Thanks very much. I am always fascinated by those reflections and have to try and capture them
February 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise