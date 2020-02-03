Sign up
Photo 1237
Fishing Trawler
One from yesterday when I was visiting the butcher down at the harbour
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1240
photos
36
followers
10
following
339% complete
View this month »
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd February 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot, I like how the water is reflected on the keel.
February 7th, 2020
Desi
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks very much. I am always fascinated by those reflections and have to try and capture them
February 7th, 2020
