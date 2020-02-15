Previous
Next
Down by the river - again by seacreature
Photo 1246

Down by the river - again

Although I did walk the dogs early this morning as usual, I decided to go for another walk this evening when the sun was setting. Much too hot any earlier than this. My little Holly Dog is still coughing her heart out, and for some odd reason I've noticed that walking seems to get her breathing better and not coughing for a few hours afterwards. I really, really need some sleep tonight, cos after 2 weeks of sleep deprivation I feel like a zombie on autopilot, and I thought an evening walk might buy me a few hours ...
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise