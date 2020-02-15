Down by the river - again

Although I did walk the dogs early this morning as usual, I decided to go for another walk this evening when the sun was setting. Much too hot any earlier than this. My little Holly Dog is still coughing her heart out, and for some odd reason I've noticed that walking seems to get her breathing better and not coughing for a few hours afterwards. I really, really need some sleep tonight, cos after 2 weeks of sleep deprivation I feel like a zombie on autopilot, and I thought an evening walk might buy me a few hours ...