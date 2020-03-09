Previous
Fishing nets by seacreature
Photo 1271

Fishing nets

A visit to the butcher today ... the fishing nets bundled up right opposite the butcher ... it was inevitable that I was drawn there even though it was that "dreaded middle of the day" light
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
348% complete

