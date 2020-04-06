Previous
Lockdown Day 11 by seacreature
Photo 1293

Lockdown Day 11

A difficult day for me mentally and emotionally. 11 days of total isolation - seeing no-one and going nowhere suddenly seemed overwhelming
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Desi

@seacreature
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
do you have people you can phone and chat with to relieve it a bit?
this scene is so beautiful
April 7th, 2020  
Desi
@koalagardens Thank you. Yes I have family and friends I can call. In particular I have a friend in Cape Town who is also totally on her own, so we speak to each other every day, and send each other funny WhatsApp messages and photos to try and keep each other going.
April 7th, 2020  
