Sew much better today

Woke up this morning and realised I had to snap out of my mental attitude and just keep myself going. Got busy with a long overdue sewing project. I haven't done any sewing for a couple of decades probably, so I am very rusty. The receipt in the packet shows I bought this fabric back in 2016 to make pyjama pants in order to start learning to sew again - and it has taken until we are locked down for me to finally get my sewing machine and overlocker out, and scratch around for a pattern that looks like it will fit my larger girth.