Bulbinella by seacreature
Photo 1302

Bulbinella

The last of the flowers ... I never noticed before but perhaps the flowers die back in winter? The plant still looks healthy enough but no more flowers and even this stem has only a few left
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Caryn
Interesting flower. I had to look it up. Looks like the blossoms bloom from the bottom up so they would most likely fade that way, too. The wiki said they winter over and aestivate with swollen tubers. Sounds like they're asleep half the year.
I like the dead blossom with the little droplet that looks like an eye.
April 18th, 2020  
