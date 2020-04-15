Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1302
Bulbinella
The last of the flowers ... I never noticed before but perhaps the flowers die back in winter? The plant still looks healthy enough but no more flowers and even this stem has only a few left
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1305
photos
36
followers
11
following
357% complete
View this month »
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
18th April 2020 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Caryn
Interesting flower. I had to look it up. Looks like the blossoms bloom from the bottom up so they would most likely fade that way, too. The wiki said they winter over and aestivate with swollen tubers. Sounds like they're asleep half the year.
I like the dead blossom with the little droplet that looks like an eye.
April 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I like the dead blossom with the little droplet that looks like an eye.