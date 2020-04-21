Previous
Playing with Gimp by seacreature
Photo 1308

Playing with Gimp

Don't have photoshop but can't complain at the price of Gimp. Just a bit of a steep learning curve, but a bit of playing with a couple of old photos of mine has given me a new result and a lot of fun
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

seacreature
