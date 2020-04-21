Sign up
Playing with Gimp
Don't have photoshop but can't complain at the price of Gimp. Just a bit of a steep learning curve, but a bit of playing with a couple of old photos of mine has given me a new result and a lot of fun
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
16th August 2018 11:03pm
