Photo 1307
Just for practice
Using this little mini soapstone head (which I named Ephraim) to practice observing light - and to try and place my subject appropriately for the light direction
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
20th April 2020 4:48pm
