Photo 1313
I had a vision
but it hasn't quite worked yet the way I saw it in my head. But this will work as a basis to try and improve my processing skills, and the rose and gyps are dried out anyway so they aren't going anywhere and I can attempt the shot again sometime!
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Wylie
ace
lovely whimsical treatment
April 27th, 2020
