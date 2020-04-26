Previous
Next
I had a vision by seacreature
Photo 1313

I had a vision

but it hasn't quite worked yet the way I saw it in my head. But this will work as a basis to try and improve my processing skills, and the rose and gyps are dried out anyway so they aren't going anywhere and I can attempt the shot again sometime!
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
lovely whimsical treatment
April 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise