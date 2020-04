Charlie

I kept trying to brush Charlie and get a photo of him looking all soft and smooth and glowing - but to no avail. He was determined to have a good shake and roll around wriggling on the floor to get back to his normal ragamuffin self, so once I accepted I wasn't going to have glamour dog to shoot I still had to belly crawl around the lounge floor for ages just trying to get him in the shot as he kept moving as soon as he saw me focusing on him. This is camera shy in the extreme.