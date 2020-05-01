Level 4 (.95)

Today our lockdown Level 5 was reduced to Level 4, but the easing of restrictions seems so little that many of us are calling it Level 4.95. However, the big deal for me was that we are now allowed to go outside our homes for exercise within 5km radius of your home between 6am and 9am. We should be wearing masks to step outside our properties, and of course be practicing social distancing. And also carry ID and proof of address! The sun only rises about 7:30am now we are approaching winter, so everybody was out in that short window of daylight time this morning. I never before knew there were so many people within 5km of me!