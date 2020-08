In the palm of my hand

I have been wanting to get a shot of Madison's little feet cupped in my daughter's hands to show the relative size - but it just never seems to happen! So eventually I figured if I can take photos of sunsets whilst holding two dogs on leashes, I can take photos of Maddy's feet holding my camera in just one hand while attempting to cup her little feet in my other hand. Not terribly great but it kind of works.