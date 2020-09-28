Previous
Next
Milnerton Lighthouse by seacreature
Photo 1451

Milnerton Lighthouse

A day in Cape Town trying to find tiles to choose a kitchen countertop and splashback tiles for my reno
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
not your classic lighthouse shape - but just as effective, I suppose!
September 30th, 2020  
Desi
@anniesue Absolutely right.It is not at all a pretty lighthouse. Purely functional with a small footprint
September 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise