If you go down to the river today ... by seacreature
If you go down to the river today ...

... but thank goodness there was no big surprise. I have been avoiding going to the river because technically "Uncle Squirrel" (Ramaphosa) banned beaches, parks and rivers as part of level 3 lockdown.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

*lynn ace
Love seeing this and especially the gulls. It looks so warm and inviting, compared to snow!
January 7th, 2021  
