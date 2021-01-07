Sign up
Photo 1535
If you go down to the river today ...
... but thank goodness there was no big surprise. I have been avoiding going to the river because technically "Uncle Squirrel" (Ramaphosa) banned beaches, parks and rivers as part of level 3 lockdown.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
1
1
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1535
photos
35
followers
13
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
7th January 2021 7:15am
*lynn
ace
Love seeing this and especially the gulls. It looks so warm and inviting, compared to snow!
January 7th, 2021
