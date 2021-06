Marina Walk again

Decided to take the dogs walking to the marina again this afternoon. Haven't been there for ages as I always seem to head down to the river instead lately. Dogs loved it - could hardly get them to move, they were so entranced in catching up on all the p-mails there. Plus I saw loads of acquaintances whose names I don't even know - but we always chat like old friends when we see each other there. Perhaps one day I should introduce myself and learn their names too.