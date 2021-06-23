Sign up
Photo 1673
Early morning in the kitchen
I know it is the same scene from my window but I don't think I will ever cease to marvel at the changing skies in the early mornings - especially now in winter time with all the cloud cover
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1673
photos
38
followers
13
following
458% complete
View this month »
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd June 2021 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
