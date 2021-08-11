Previous
Budding by seacreature
Photo 1702

Budding

My Indian Hawthorne is covered in little buds, some of which are just starting to show signs of opening. Getting so excited for this year's show - especially as I have moved it right outside my kitchen window
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
466% complete

