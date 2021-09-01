Previous
Cold by seacreature
Photo 1723

Cold

It looks like blue skies and sunshine but in actual fact the wind is icy and the air is bitterly cold the minute the sun disappears behind a cloud. Whoever said it is supposed to be Spring at the beginning of September?
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

