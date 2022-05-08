Sign up
Photo 1955
Mother's Day clamber
My step daughter is staying with me for the weekend so I took her to this cave at Elands Bay - quite a clamber up the mountainside but so worth it for all the bushman paintings inside the cave, and the lovely view.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
