Mother's Day clamber by seacreature
Photo 1955

Mother's Day clamber

My step daughter is staying with me for the weekend so I took her to this cave at Elands Bay - quite a clamber up the mountainside but so worth it for all the bushman paintings inside the cave, and the lovely view.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

