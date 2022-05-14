Loadshedding - again!

For the past 2 nights our rolling blackout aka loadshedding has been from 6pm - 8:30pm. Bit of a nuisance time. Much too early to go to bed, although now in winter time it is almost dark already at 6pm. Surprisingly I am finding candles seem to fill more of the room with light than the LED torches which are much brighter, but yet the light doesn't seem to spread much. Bothers me that the left hand candle which I stood in a saucer to stop any wax dripping on my antique dining room table is a bit squonky and I never noticed until I saw the photo now.