Photo 2027
A very serious conversation
A fertile little imagination at work, accompanied by all the facial expressions she has observed when people are on their phones. She told us she was calling the Choo Choo Train.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
