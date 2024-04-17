Sign up
Photo 2548
Another grey and misty day
but this little canoe / kayak made a lovely splash of colour in all the greyness
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
0
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2550
photos
41
followers
11
following
698% complete
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th April 2024 10:42am
