Cape Town

I had to make the trip into Cape Town today for an appointment and to drop some documents off at the Master of the Court to hopefully finally wind up Don's estate. After dropping the documents off I took a walk around near there and discovered this old church from 1799 that I had never seen before, now a museum. I was interested to see the family names on the backs of the pews. And there was a beautiful and magnificent pipe organ still in perfect working order upstairs