Milnerton Beach by seacreature
Photo 2067

Milnerton Beach

Early morning.
Made the long trip into Cape Town to check my guests out of my flat. (The lady who was going to "manage" it for me has other work commitments instead now so for the moment it is a bit of extra effort!)
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
566% complete

